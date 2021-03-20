Citigroup Inc. Buys Shares of 17,287 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.26% of Beam Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

BEEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $303.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

