Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,399 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WBS opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

