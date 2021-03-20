Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 74.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,807,000 after purchasing an additional 213,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 13.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

FIX stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares in the company, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

