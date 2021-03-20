Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $97,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

