Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $8,047,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 100.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after acquiring an additional 55,843 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $2,905,000. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.