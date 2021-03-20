Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,389,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.