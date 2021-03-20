Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) by 150.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Switchback Energy Acquisition worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $4,521,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $1,872,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

