Citigroup Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 207.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.