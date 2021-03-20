Citigroup Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 55.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,643,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,736,000 after buying an additional 1,299,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,955,000 after buying an additional 1,428,661 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 293,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Compass Point lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lowered shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.