Citigroup Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1,071.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $94.22 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

