Citigroup Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 267.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,967 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

PZA stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

