Citigroup Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carter’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $89.89 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.63.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

