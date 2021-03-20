Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 73.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of The Providence Service worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $155.53 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,591.73 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

