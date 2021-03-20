Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of ImmunoGen worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

