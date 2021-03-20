Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of United Natural Foods worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in United Natural Foods by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

