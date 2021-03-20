Citigroup Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.26% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,542,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $21.91 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.97.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.