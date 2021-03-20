Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,691 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C opened at $73.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

