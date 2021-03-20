Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,534 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock worth $1,220,955. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.41. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

