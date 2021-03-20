Citigroup Inc. Purchases 8,811 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALE opened at $68.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $72.15.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

