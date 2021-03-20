Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Rush Enterprises worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RUSHA opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $51.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

