Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,868 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.60 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.