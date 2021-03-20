Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FARO Technologies worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 53.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after purchasing an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $97.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.45 million. Equities analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FARO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

