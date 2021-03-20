Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $164.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

