Citigroup Inc. Sells 249,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,000 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CommScope by 380.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 68,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 8.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $17.08.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

