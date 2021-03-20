Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,597 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.22 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $66.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94.

