Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,175 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AAON by 59.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AAON by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AAON by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 7.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock worth $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Sidoti started coverage on AAON in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

