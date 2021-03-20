Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,417 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after buying an additional 1,235,580 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 526,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after buying an additional 391,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 299,893 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR opened at $23.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,957 shares of company stock worth $4,214,114. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.