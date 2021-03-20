Citigroup Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of CIIG Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIIC. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIIG Merger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on CIIG Merger in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CIIC stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20. CIIG Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

