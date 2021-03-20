Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.41. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

