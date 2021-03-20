Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,067 shares of company stock worth $5,079,257. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $102.96 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

