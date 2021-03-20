Civic (CVC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $49.02 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $283.11 million and $49.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00050890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $372.10 or 0.00639411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic (CVC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

