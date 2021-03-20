Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Achieves $76,108.69

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Civitas has a total market cap of $76,108.69 and $95.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cashhand (CHND) traded 133,186.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00039657 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003061 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,996,031 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

