Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,282 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 626.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $3,999,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,071.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.56.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $32.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.