CloakCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $2,528.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015314 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,601,978 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

