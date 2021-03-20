CoinEx Token (CET) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $16.98 million and $1.18 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00052025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00655145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034288 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.