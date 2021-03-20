Coinlancer 1-Day Volume Tops $3,308.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0309 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $3,308.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.00 or 0.00652151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024497 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00034264 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

