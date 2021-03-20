CoinPoker (CHP) Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $205.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051602 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.74 or 0.00649161 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024478 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00034214 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

