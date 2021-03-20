CoinUs Price Up 101.2% This Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $60,205.76 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 101.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000112 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 299.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 69.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.