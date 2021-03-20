Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,793 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $31,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,935,000 after acquiring an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,965,000 after acquiring an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,147,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 606,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,864,000 after acquiring an additional 311,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

