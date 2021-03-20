Comparing ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY)

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of ageas SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Premier Foods and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 9.03% 8.10% 1.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Premier Foods and ageas SA/NV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A ageas SA/NV 1 3 4 0 2.38

Risk & Volatility

Premier Foods has a beta of 3.2, meaning that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Foods and ageas SA/NV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.08 billion 1.09 $59.12 million $0.39 17.56 ageas SA/NV $16.91 billion 0.70 $1.10 billion $5.69 10.67

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Premier Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Premier Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. Its products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Mr Kipling, and Cadbury brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. The company offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through online channels. Premier Foods plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in St Albans, the United Kingdom.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

