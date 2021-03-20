Compound Achieves Market Cap of $1.98 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $422.79 or 0.00720308 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and $160.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,683,412 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.