Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

