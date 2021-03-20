Conceal Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,858.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $14,858.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,010.60 or 0.99883686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00391009 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00285512 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.57 or 0.00727591 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00073397 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,662,860 coins and its circulating supply is 10,149,768 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

