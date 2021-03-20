Conflux Network (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $537.25 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Conflux Network token can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $537.25 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.63 or 0.00455016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.00 or 0.00141115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00059802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00683683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00074808 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network’s total supply is 692,331,035 tokens. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org

Conflux Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

