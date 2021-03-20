Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $5,621,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.70. 1,434,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,040. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.52 and its 200-day moving average is $206.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

