Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0657 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $83.27 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00051130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.40 or 0.00639375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024661 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

