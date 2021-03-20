Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.32 Million

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report sales of $207.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.00 million and the highest is $215.91 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $168.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $965.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $950.33 million to $980.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,867,000 in the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after buying an additional 547,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 153,578 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

