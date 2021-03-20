Content Value Network (CVNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Value Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024642 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00032669 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Content Value Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.