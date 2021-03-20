ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0029 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $336,691.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.06 or 0.00381639 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 147.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000529 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

Buying and Selling ContentBox

