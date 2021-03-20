Contentos (COS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.73 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Contentos coin can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $104.08 million and approximately $14.73 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00051482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00014496 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00644757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024556 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00033909 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,362,189 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

